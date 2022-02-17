OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Buzzer-beater lifts S. Alabama over Coastal Carolina 71-68

The Associated Press

February 17, 2022, 10:47 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Kayo Goncalves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give South Alabama a 71-68 victory over Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 17 points for South Alabama that included a three-point play that tied the game at 68. Diante Smith and Charles Manning Jr. added 15 points each for South Alabama (18-8, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference). Goncalves finished with nine points. Javon Franklin had 14 rebounds.

Rudi Williams had 24 points and five steals for the Chanticleers (13-12, 5-8). Wilfried Likayi and Vince Cole had 10 points apiece.

