SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Butler Bulldogs take on…

Butler Bulldogs take on the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles on 3-game slide

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marquette Golden Eagles (16-8, 8-5 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-13, 4-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Butler -3.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Butler enters the matchup with No. 18 Marquette after losing three games in a row.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-5 in home games. Butler gives up 64.3 points and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 8-5 against Big East opponents. Marquette is third in the Big East scoring 74.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Bulldogs and Golden Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jair Bolden averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc. Chuck Harris is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Butler.

Justin Lewis is averaging 16.6 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Darryl Morsell is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up