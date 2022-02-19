Buskey leads Charleston Southern against South Carolina Upstate after 21-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-14, 8-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-21, 1-12 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-14, 8-5 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (5-21, 1-12 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -4.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern hosts the South Carolina Upstate Spartans after Deontaye Buskey scored 21 points in Charleston Southern’s 85-66 loss to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs.

The Buccaneers are 4-10 in home games. Charleston Southern is 3-16 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 8-5 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate has a 4-11 record against opponents over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Big South play. The Spartans won the last meeting 70-57 on Jan. 22. Jordan Gainey scored 17 points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Buskey is shooting 32.7% and averaging 10.7 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Gainey is shooting 52.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.3 points. Bryson Mozone is averaging 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina Upstate.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 62.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Spartans: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.