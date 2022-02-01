OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Burton leads Richmond past Duquesne 74-57

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 9:35 PM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tyler Burton tallied 18 points and 12 rebounds to lift Richmond to a 74-57 win over Duquesne on Tuesday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 17 points for Richmond (14-8, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nathan Cayo added 10 points.

Leon Ayers III had 14 points for the Dukes (6-13, 1-6), who have now lost six games in a row. Toby Okani added 13 points and Tre Williams had 10 points.

