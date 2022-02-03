OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Burns scores 15 to lift Winthrop over North Carolina A&T

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:27 PM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. came off the bench to score 15 points to lead Winthrop to a 64-54 win over North Carolina A&T on Thursday night.

Sin’Cere McMahon had 13 points and six rebounds for Winthrop (14-8, 7-2 Big South Conference). Drew Buggs added eight assists.

Marcus Watson had 11 points for the Aggies (9-14, 4-5), who have lost four games in a row. Demetric Horton added 10 points and eight rebounds.

