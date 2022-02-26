CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Charles Co. schools end mask mandate | 'Is It Normal Yet?' Podcast | Office attendance remains low | 'Vile' comments over mask stance | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Burns lifts Winthrop past…

Burns lifts Winthrop past Charleston Southern 92-86

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 7:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had 22 points and 11 rebounds as Winthrop extended its win streak to eight games, topping Charleston Southern 92-86 on Saturday.

Burns hit 10 of 12 shots.

Drew Buggs had 17 points for Winthrop (21-8, 14-2 Big South Conference), the South Division champion. Patrick Good added 15 points. Sin’Cere McMahon had 10 points.

Deontaye Buskey scored a season-high 28 points for the Buccaneers (5-24, 1-15), whose losing streak stretched to six games. Tahlik Chavez added 22 points. Taje’ Kelly had 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers this season. Winthrop defeated Charleston Southern 70-65 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

NGA developing commercial buying guide for satellite imagery

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up