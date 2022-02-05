OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | US women's hockey vs. Canada preview | Wüst makes Olympic history | Meet local Olympians
Burns Jr. scores 23 to carry Winthrop over Hampton 69-57

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 9:04 PM

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — D.J. Burns Jr. had 23 points as Winthrop defeated Hampton 69-57 on Saturday.

Kelton Talford had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Winthrop (15-8, 8-2 Big South Conference). Sin’Cere McMahon added 10 points. Drew Buggs had six rebounds.

Russell Dean had 12 points for the Pirates (6-14, 2-7). Raymond Bethea Jr. added 10 points and seven rebounds. DeAngelo Epps had 10 points.

