CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Burford scores 21 to…

Burford scores 21 to lead Elon over Hofstra 81-55

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 9:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Darius Burford had 21 points as Elon romped past Hofstra 81-55 on Thursday night.

Hunter McIntosh had 18 points for Elon (9-21, 6-11 Colonial Athletic Association), which broke its four-game losing streak. Andrew Junkin added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Michael Graham had 12 points.

The Pride’s 29.5 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by an Elon opponent this season.

Omar Silverio had 10 points for the Pride (19-10, 11-5), whose six-game win streak was broken. Darlinstone Dubar added 10 points.

The Phoenix leveled the season series against the Pride. Hofstra defeated Elon 97-64 on Feb. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal employee union presses DHS to follow through on expanding collective bargaining for TSOs

TSP participation up while FRTIB on track to launch new digital tools

Here's what you did not know about contract award protests

Zero trust will be 'incomplete experiment' without prompt follow-up, report says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up