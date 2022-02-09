OLYMPICS NEWS: Shiffrin ‘relieved’ to finish Olympic race | US women's hockey survives scare | Shaun White finishes 4th in last Games | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Burden lifts Kennesaw St.…

Burden lifts Kennesaw St. over Cent. Arkansas 83-72

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 10:52 PM

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Terrell Burden had 25 points as Kennesaw State beat Central Arkansas 83-72 on Wednesday night.

Chris Youngblood had 17 points for Kennesaw State (11-13, 6-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Demond Robinson added 11 points. Isaiah Reddish had eight rebounds.

Camren Hunter had 20 points for the Bears (7-16, 4-6). Jared Chatham added 18 points and 13 rebounds. Eddy Kayouloud had 15 points.

___

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

