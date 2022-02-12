SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats visit conference foe No. 13 Illinois

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 3:22 AM

Northwestern Wildcats (12-10, 5-8 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-6, 10-3 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats take on Kofi Cockburn and the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini in Big Ten action.

The Fighting Illini have gone 10-2 at home. Illinois ranks second in the Big Ten with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cockburn averaging 6.7.

The Wildcats are 5-8 in conference matchups. Northwestern ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Fighting Illini won 59-56 in the last matchup on Jan. 29. Cockburn led the Fighting Illini with 22 points, and Pete Nance led the Wildcats with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trent Frazier is averaging 11.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Cockburn is averaging 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 59.3% over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Buie is averaging 15.5 points and 4.8 assists for the Wildcats. Nance is averaging 8.4 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 46.8% over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.5 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

