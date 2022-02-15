Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats host conference foe No. 5 Purdue

Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Purdue Boilermakers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (12-11, 5-9 Big Ten)

Evanston, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boo Buie and the Northwestern Wildcats host Jaden Ivey and the No. 5 Purdue Boilermakers.

The Wildcats are 8-5 in home games. Northwestern ranks third in the Big Ten with 16.0 assists per game led by Buie averaging 4.7.

The Boilermakers are 11-4 in conference play. Purdue ranks third in the Big Ten with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevion Williams averaging 5.2.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in Big Ten play. The Boilermakers won the last matchup 80-60 on Jan. 23. Sasha Stefanovic scored 22 points to help lead the Boilermakers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Ivey is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Boilermakers. Zach Edey is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

