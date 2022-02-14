Buffalo visits Bowling Green following Gordon’s 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (13-8, 7-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-13, 5-9 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Buffalo Bulls (13-8, 7-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (12-13, 5-9 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Myron Gordon scored 20 points in Bowling Green’s 94-78 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Falcons have gone 8-4 at home. Bowling Green leads the MAC with 13.4 fast break points.

The Bulls are 7-4 against MAC opponents. Buffalo leads the MAC with 15.2 assists. Ronaldo Segu leads the Bulls with 5.0.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulls won the last matchup 99-88 on Jan. 6. Jeenathan Williams scored 21 points to help lead the Bulls to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daeqwon Plowden is averaging 16.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Falcons. Gordon is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Williams averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc. Segu is averaging 10.9 points and 3.8 assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points per game.

Bulls: 7-3, averaging 77.5 points, 37.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.