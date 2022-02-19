CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccines, meals giveaway in Prince George's Co. | Queen Elizabeth II tests positive | Cheapest tests could come soon | Omicron subvariant monitored in DC | Latest COVID-19 cases in the region
Home » College Basketball » Buffalo takes on Western…

Buffalo takes on Western Michigan, looks for 6th straight victory

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Michigan Broncos (6-20, 2-13 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-8, 9-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -19.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into a matchup with Western Michigan as winners of five consecutive games.

The Bulls are 7-2 in home games. Buffalo averages 81.2 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Broncos are 2-13 in conference play. Western Michigan averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when winning the turnover battle.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulls won 78-64 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Ronaldo Segu led the Bulls with 17 points, and B. Artis White led the Broncos with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 20 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

Data driving GSA’s back office, customer facing contracting system upgrades

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up