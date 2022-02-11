Buffalo takes on Ball State following Jack’s 22-point performance

Ball State Cardinals (11-12, 6-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-8, 6-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ball State Cardinals (11-12, 6-6 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (12-8, 6-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo takes on the Ball State Cardinals after Maceo Jack scored 22 points in Buffalo’s 102-64 victory over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Bulls are 6-2 on their home court. Buffalo scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Cardinals are 6-6 against MAC opponents. Ball State gives up 77.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in MAC play. The Bulls won the last matchup 74-68 on Jan. 14. Jeenathan Williams scored 20 points points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is shooting 47.2% and averaging 18.6 points for the Bulls. Keishawn Brewton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Luke Bumbalough averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinals, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Payton Sparks is averaging 13.9 points and 9.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Ball State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 38.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.9 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

