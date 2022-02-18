Buffalo Bulls play the Western Michigan Broncos on 5-game win streak

Western Michigan Broncos (6-20, 2-13 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-8, 9-4 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Michigan Broncos (6-20, 2-13 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-8, 9-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into a matchup with Western Michigan as winners of five games in a row.

The Bulls have gone 7-2 at home. Buffalo is fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 2-13 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. The Bulls won the last matchup 78-64 on Jan. 12. Ronaldo Segu scored 17 points points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeenathan Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Keishawn Brewton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 20 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.