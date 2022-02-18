OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Buffalo Bulls play the…

Buffalo Bulls play the Western Michigan Broncos on 5-game win streak

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Michigan Broncos (6-20, 2-13 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (15-8, 9-4 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo heads into a matchup with Western Michigan as winners of five games in a row.

The Bulls have gone 7-2 at home. Buffalo is fifth in the MAC in team defense, allowing 71.8 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Broncos have gone 2-13 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 4-11 record against teams over .500.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAC play. The Bulls won the last matchup 78-64 on Jan. 12. Ronaldo Segu scored 17 points points to help lead the Bulls to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeenathan Williams is averaging 18.8 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bulls. Keishawn Brewton is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Lamar Norman Jr. is averaging 20 points for the Broncos. Mileek McMillan is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 41.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Broncos: 2-8, averaging 65.4 points, 28.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

CMS takes a page from the Air Force on streamlining software development

Security is the name of the game in DevOps, federal tech leaders say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up