Bucknell plays Army after Funk’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 23, 2022, 1:02 AM

Bucknell Bison (7-21, 4-12 Patriot) at Army Black Knights (13-15, 7-9 Patriot)

West Point, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Army -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Army Black Knights after Andrew Funk scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 92-89 overtime victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Black Knights are 9-4 on their home court. Army leads the Patriot in rebounding, averaging 33.8 boards. Charlie Peterson leads the Black Knights with 5.8 rebounds.

The Bison have gone 4-12 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell allows 79.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.4 points per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Black Knights won the last meeting 96-89 on Jan. 5. Jalen Rucker scored 21 points points to help lead the Black Knights to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rucker averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 16.4 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Josh Caldwell is averaging 11.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for Army.

Xander Rice is averaging 12.5 points and four assists for the Bison. Funk is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 3-7, averaging 68.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

