Bucknell plays American after Funk’s 20-point outing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 1:22 AM

American Eagles (6-16, 2-8 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (5-19, 2-10 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucknell -5.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hosts the American Eagles after Andrew Funk scored 20 points in Bucknell’s 74-72 overtime loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 4-5 in home games. Bucknell ranks fourth in the Patriot with 13.7 assists per game led by Xander Rice averaging 3.9.

The Eagles have gone 2-8 against Patriot opponents. American is 3-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in Patriot play. The Eagles won the last meeting 63-55 on Jan. 16. Colin Smalls scored 18 points to help lead the Eagles to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Funk is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.0 points for the Bison. Rice is averaging 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Johnny O’Neil is averaging nine points for the Eagles. Connor Nelson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for American.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

