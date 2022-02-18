OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Bucknell hosts Lafayette following Funk’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 2:02 AM

Lafayette Leopards (9-16, 6-8 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (6-21, 3-12 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell faces the Lafayette Leopards after Andrew Funk scored 24 points in Bucknell’s 86-77 loss to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

The Bison have gone 5-6 in home games. Bucknell is 3-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Leopards are 6-8 against Patriot opponents. Lafayette gives up 71.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.3 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Patriot play. The Leopards won the last meeting 74-72 on Feb. 5. Neal Quinn scored 19 points to help lead the Leopards to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Funk is shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 18 points. Xander Rice is shooting 43.3% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

Quinn is averaging 14.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Leopards. Leo O’Boyle is averaging 8.0 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Leopards: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

