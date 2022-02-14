Bucknell faces Lehigh after Rice’s 21-point performance

Bucknell Bison (6-20, 3-11 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-17, 7-7 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bucknell Bison (6-20, 3-11 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (9-17, 7-7 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lehigh -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell visits the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Xander Rice scored 21 points in Bucknell’s 78-72 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 6-7 in home games. Lehigh is 2-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bison have gone 3-11 against Patriot opponents. Bucknell is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.7 turnovers per game.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Mountain Hawks won the last meeting 97-64 on Jan. 14. Keith Higgins Jr. scored 26 points points to help lead the Mountain Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Taylor is averaging 13.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Mountain Hawks. Nic Lynch is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Andre Screen is averaging 11 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Bison. Andrew Funk is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Bison: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.