CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » College Basketball » Bucknell faces Lafayette on…

Bucknell faces Lafayette on 4-game road skid

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bucknell Bison (8-22, 5-13 Patriot) at Lafayette Leopards (10-19, 7-11 Patriot)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell hits the road against Lafayette looking to end its four-game road skid.

The Leopards have gone 6-8 in home games. Lafayette is ninth in the Patriot with 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Neal Quinn averaging 4.3.

The Bison are 5-13 against conference opponents. Bucknell has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the 18th time in conference play this season. The Bison won the last meeting 92-89 on Feb. 19. Andrew Funk scored 20 points to help lead the Bison to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinn is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Leopards. Tyrone Perry is averaging eight points over the past 10 games for Lafayette.

Funk is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Bison. Xander Rice is averaging 10.9 points and 1.4 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 25.2 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 84.9 points, 24.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Containerization, strategy and culture all central to DevSecOps, say federal tech leaders

USPS falls short on pay requirements for managers, supervisors, federal appeals court finds

Defense contractor revenue is strong, so why is the state of the sector weakening?

Biden urges more federal employees to return to the office as pandemic conditions improve

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up