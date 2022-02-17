Bryant takes on Cent. Conn. St. following Kiss’ 30-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19, 4-9 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 11-2 NEC) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (7-19, 4-9 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 11-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bryant -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils after Peter Kiss scored 30 points in Bryant’s 99-88 loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-1 at home. Bryant is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils are 4-9 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. ranks seventh in the NEC with 21.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Andre Snoddy averaging 5.3.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bulldogs won 80-76 in the last matchup on Dec. 30. Hall Elisias led the Bulldogs with 25 points, and Davonte Sweatman led the Blue Devils with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Hurtado is averaging 3.6 points and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Kiss is averaging 25.7 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Ian Krishnan is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 10.1 points. Nigel Scantlebury is shooting 39.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Cent. Conn. St..

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.1 points, 39.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 3-7, averaging 61.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

