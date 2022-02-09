Bryant plays Sacred Heart after Pride’s 32-point showing

Bryant Bulldogs (15-8, 10-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 NEC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bryant Bulldogs (15-8, 10-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Charles Pride scored 32 points in Bryant’s 62-61 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Pioneers are 4-4 in home games. Sacred Heart is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in NEC play. Bryant ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 85-82 on Dec. 31. Peter Kiss scored 33 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Tyler Thomas is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Pride is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bulldogs. Adham Eleeda is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

