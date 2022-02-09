OLYMPICS NEWS: Chen's golden moment for Team USA | Kim defends Olympic halfpipe title | American curler's eye-catching shoes | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Bryant plays Sacred Heart…

Bryant plays Sacred Heart after Pride’s 32-point showing

The Associated Press

February 9, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bryant Bulldogs (15-8, 10-1 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (8-14, 4-5 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Charles Pride scored 32 points in Bryant’s 62-61 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Pioneers are 4-4 in home games. Sacred Heart is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.5 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 10-1 in NEC play. Bryant ranks ninth in the NEC shooting 30.0% from 3-point range.

The teams square off for the second time this season in NEC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 85-82 on Dec. 31. Peter Kiss scored 33 points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Clarke is averaging 15.7 points and 4.2 assists for the Pioneers. Tyler Thomas is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Pride is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Bulldogs. Adham Eleeda is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bryant.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 80.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

CISA looks to build on success of Log4j response with JCDC

House approves short-term bill averting federal shutdown

VA rethinks pay, benefits for workforce as agency faces high employee turnover

Vaccine mandate for federal workers blocked by 2nd court

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up