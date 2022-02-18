OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Bryant plays Fairleigh Dickinson following Kiss’ 36-point outing

The Associated Press

February 18, 2022, 1:22 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-20, 3-9 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-9, 12-2 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights after Peter Kiss scored 36 points in Bryant’s 75-61 victory against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 on their home court. Bryant scores 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Knights are 3-9 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adham Eleeda averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Kiss is shooting 47.3% and averaging 27.5 points over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Brandon Rush is averaging 13.9 points for the Knights. Oscar Berry is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 82.3 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Knights: 2-8, averaging 68.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

