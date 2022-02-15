Bryant leads South Carolina against Ole Miss after 22-point showing

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-13, 3-9 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina Gamecocks (14-10, 5-7 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (12-13, 3-9 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ole Miss -3.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits the Ole Miss Rebels after Keyshawn Bryant scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 80-68 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 10-6 on their home court. Ole Miss is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Gamecocks are 5-7 in SEC play. South Carolina is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Rebels and Gamecocks square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarkel Joiner is averaging 11 points for the Rebels. Matthew Murrell is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

Erik Stevenson is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Gamecocks. James Reese is averaging 7.6 points and 1.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 67.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.