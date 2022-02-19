CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New omicron subvariant | DC region's COVID-19 rule changes | UVA Health to test ivermectin | 'Is it normal yet?' Podcast | Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region
Bryant leads Norfolk State past Coppin State 89-59

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 7:34 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points, tying his season high, as Norfolk State rolled past Coppin State 89-59 on Saturday.

Jalen Hawkins added 21 points for the Spartans. Kris Bankston had 12 rebounds for Norfolk State (18-5, 9-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

Nendah Tarke had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Eagles (5-20, 4-6), who have lost four straight games. Justin Steers added 10 points.

The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Eagles this season. Norfolk State defeated Coppin State 84-77 on Jan. 22.

