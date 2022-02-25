CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Bryant leads Norfolk State against South Carolina State after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

South Carolina State Bulldogs (15-12, 7-4 MEAC) at Norfolk State Spartans (18-6, 9-2 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on the South Carolina State Bulldogs after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 20 points in Norfolk State’s 85-74 loss to the Morgan State Bears.

The Spartans are 9-0 in home games. Norfolk State averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-4 against MEAC opponents. South Carolina State is fourth in college basketball with 38.9 rebounds per game led by Edward Oliver-Hampton averaging 6.5.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won the last matchup 87-69 on Jan. 29. Bryant scored 22 points points to help lead the Spartans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant is averaging 16.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Jalen Hawkins is averaging 17.1 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

Oliver-Hampton is averaging 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Antonio Madlock is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 69.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

