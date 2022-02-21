Bryant leads Norfolk State against Morgan State after 29-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (18-5, 9-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-13, 3-6 MEAC) Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Norfolk State Spartans (18-5, 9-1 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (8-13, 3-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Morgan State -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits the Morgan State Bears after Joe Bryant Jr. scored 29 points in Norfolk State’s 89-59 win against the Coppin State Eagles.

The Bears have gone 6-4 at home. Morgan State is third in the MEAC scoring 75.5 points while shooting 42.8% from the field.

The Spartans are 9-1 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Spartans won 82-62 in the last matchup on Jan. 25. Jalen Hawkins led the Spartans with 18 points, and Lagio Grantsaan led the Bears with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Torrion Ware is averaging 11.1 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Bears. Grantsaan is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for Morgan State.

Bryant is averaging 16.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Spartans. Hawkins is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Norfolk State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

