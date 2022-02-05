OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Bruns scores 21 to lead North Dakota over Omaha 92-85

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 5:44 PM

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Paul Bruns scored 21 points and Ethan Igbanugo scored 17 points and North Dakota snapped its 12-game losing streak beating Omaha 92-85 on Saturday.

Tsotne Tsartsidze and Bentiu Panoam scored 15 points apiece for North Dakota (5-20, 1-11 Summit League).

Frankie Fidler scored a season-high 35 points for the Mavericks (4-20, 3-10). Marco Smith added 13 points. Felix Lemetti had eight rebounds.

Omaha defeated North Dakota 98-82 on Jan. 6.

