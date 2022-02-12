SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Home » College Basketball » Bruns leads North Dakota…

Bruns leads North Dakota against Western Illinois after 22-point performance

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (6-20, 2-11 Summit) at Western Illinois Leathernecks (14-11, 5-8 Summit)

Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Illinois -12.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Paul Bruns scored 22 points in North Dakota’s 78-70 win against the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Leathernecks are 7-5 in home games. Western Illinois is ninth in the Summit shooting 34.1% from deep, led by Will Carius shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-11 against Summit opponents. North Dakota ranks sixth in the Summit with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Bruns averaging 4.0.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Summit play. The Leathernecks won the last matchup 73-68 on Jan. 14. Carius scored 26 points points to help lead the Leathernecks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trenton Massner is averaging 16.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Leathernecks. Luka Barisic is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

Bruns averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc. Ethan Igbanugo is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leathernecks: 4-6, averaging 80.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

More companies may have to get a CMMC assessment after all

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Will CIO-SP4 finally reach the end of the beginning phase?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up