Bruns leads North Dakota against St. Thomas after 21-point game

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (5-20, 1-11 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (8-15, 2-9 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits the Saint Thomas Tommies after Paul Bruns scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 92-85 victory against the Omaha Mavericks.

The Tommies are 4-5 on their home court. St. Thomas ranks second in the Summit with 13.1 assists per game led by Anders Nelson averaging 3.1.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-11 against conference opponents. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Bruns averaging 3.7.

The Tommies and Fightin’ Hawks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Miller is averaging 15.5 points for the Tommies. Nelson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

Reid Grant is averaging 1.8 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Bruns is averaging 16.3 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 2-8, averaging 69.8 points, 23.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 1-9, averaging 71.4 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.