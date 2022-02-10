OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest in Beijing | Team USA wins gold in mixed snowboardcross | US men's hockey beats Canada | Top photos | Local Olympians
Home » College Basketball » Bruns carries North Dakota…

Bruns carries North Dakota over St. Thomas (MN) 78-70

The Associated Press

February 10, 2022, 11:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Paul Bruns had 22 points and 14 rebounds as North Dakota snapped its 12-game road losing streak, defeating St. Thomas (MN) 78-70 on Thursday night.

Bruns made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Matt Norman had 12 points and six assists for North Dakota (6-20, 2-11 Summit League).

Riley Miller had 13 points for the Tommies (8-16, 2-10), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Anders Nelson added 12 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army’s approach to buying cloud services serves as foundation for JWCC

Lawmakers press White House for details on efforts to boost diversity across national security workforce

Continuing resolution, COVID causing personnel issues for military services

Appeals court declines to overturn judge's ban on federal employee vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up