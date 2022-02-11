Brown visits Cornell after Noll’s 23-point showing

Brown Bears (11-13, 3-6 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-7, 5-4 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Brown Bears (11-13, 3-6 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-7, 5-4 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Brown Bears after Dean Noll scored 23 points in Cornell’s 88-75 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red are 9-1 on their home court. Cornell is first in the Ivy League with 17.1 assists per game led by Noll averaging 2.8.

The Bears are 3-6 in conference play. Brown scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The teams play for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Big Red won the last matchup 74-72 on Jan. 30. Noll scored 16 points points to help lead the Big Red to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Dickson is averaging 5.9 points for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

Tamenang Choh is averaging 13.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.