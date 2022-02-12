SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Brown visits Cornell after Noll’s 23-point game

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Brown Bears (11-13, 3-6 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (12-7, 5-4 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cornell -2.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell hosts the Brown Bears after Dean Noll scored 23 points in Cornell’s 88-75 victory over the Columbia Lions.

The Big Red have gone 9-1 at home. Cornell leads the Ivy League with 26.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Keller Boothby averaging 3.7.

The Bears are 3-6 against Ivy League opponents. Brown is the leader in the Ivy League giving up only 67.9 points per game while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Ivy League play. The Big Red won the last matchup 74-72 on Jan. 30. Noll scored 16 points points to help lead the Big Red to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boothby is shooting 50.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 9.3 points. Noll is shooting 45.5% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games for Cornell.

Kino Lilly Jr. is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 13.7 points. Tamenang Choh is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points over the past 10 games for Brown.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

