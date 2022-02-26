CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Brown scores 22 to lift E. Kentucky over Bellarmine 72-58

The Associated Press

February 26, 2022, 3:49 PM

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown had 22 points as Eastern Kentucky got past Bellarmine 72-58 on Saturday.

Cooper Robb had 14 points for Eastern Kentucky (13-17, 5-11 Atlantic Sun Conference). Curt Lewis added 11 points. Michael Moreno had seven rebounds.

Bellarmine totaled 22 first-half points, a season low for the team.

Garrett Tipton had 14 points for the Knights (17-13, 11-5). Dylan Penn added 11 points and six rebounds. CJ Fleming had 10 points.

The Colonels evened the season series against the Knights. Bellarmine defeated Eastern Kentucky 66-61 on Jan. 8.

