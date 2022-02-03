OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Brown scores 17 to lead Murray State over Austin Peay 65-53

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 8:25 PM

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tevin Brown posted 17 points and eight rebounds as Murray State won its 11th straight game, beating Austin Peay 65-53 on Thursday.

Justice Hill had 12 points and six assists for Murray State (21-2, 11-0 Ohio Valley Conference). DJ Burns added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Austin Peay scored 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Drew Calderon had 15 points for the Governors (7-12, 3-6). Elijah Hutchins-Everett added 12 points. Elton Walker had 11 points and eight rebounds.

