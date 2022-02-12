SUPER BOWL LVI: Latest from SoFi Stadium | What you need to know for Sunday's game | Column: Rams, Bengals put past aside | Watch: Ads look to future — and past
Brown, No. 17 Michigan State Spartans to host Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers

The Associated Press

February 12, 2022, 2:02 AM

Indiana Hoosiers (16-7, 7-6 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Michigan State -4; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big Ten foes No. 17 Michigan State and Indiana will play on Saturday.

The Spartans are 9-2 in home games. Michigan State is third in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.5 rebounds. Marcus Bingham leads the Spartans with 6.3 boards.

The Hoosiers are 7-6 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Spartans and Hoosiers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Brown is scoring 12.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging seven points over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

Xavier Johnson is averaging 10.6 points and 4.5 assists for the Hoosiers. Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 67.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

