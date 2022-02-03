OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Olympic ski jumps begins Saturday | American skater Nathan Chen dazzles | Workout while watching the Olympics | Meet local Olympians
Brown lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Little Rock 75-51

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 9:06 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Brown had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past Arkansas-Little Rock 75-51 on Thursday night.

Brown hit 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Theo Akwuba had 11 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Jordan Jefferson had 14 points for the Trojans (7-12, 2-5). Isaiah Palermo added 11 points and six rebounds.

