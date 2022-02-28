CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | DCPS drops outdoor mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Brown leads Washington against No. 12 UCLA after 25-point game

The Associated Press

February 28, 2022, 1:22 AM

UCLA Bruins (22-6, 13-5 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (14-14, 9-8 Pac-12)

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the No. 12 UCLA Bruins after Terrell Brown scored 25 points in Washington’s 78-70 victory over the Washington State Cougars.

The Huskies have gone 10-5 at home. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Brown Jr. averaging 12.4.

The Bruins have gone 13-5 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA leads the Pac-12 allowing only 61.9 points per game while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Bruins won 76-50 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Jaylen Clark led the Bruins with 25 points, and Terrell Brown led the Huskies with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Roberts is averaging five points and 6.7 rebounds for the Huskies. PJ Fuller is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Washington.

Johnny Juzang is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 17 points. Tyger Campbell is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 5-5, averaging 66.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

