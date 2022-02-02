Brown leads Washington against Cal after 30-point game

Washington Huskies (11-9, 6-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 2-9 Pac-12) Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington Huskies (11-9, 6-3 Pac-12) at California Golden Bears (9-13, 2-9 Pac-12)

Berkeley, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the California Golden Bears after Terrell Brown Jr. scored 30 points in Washington’s 77-73 overtime win against the Utah Utes.

The Golden Bears have gone 9-4 at home. Cal is 5-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

The Huskies have gone 6-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington is sixth in the Pac-12 with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Nate Roberts averaging 2.6.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Huskies won the last meeting 64-55 on Jan. 13. Brown scored 21 points to help lead the Huskies to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Anticevich is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 10.2 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Shepherd is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Cal.

Emmitt Matthews Jr. is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. Brown is averaging 13.8 points and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 62.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

