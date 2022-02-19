OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Alpine team event rescheduled | American Wise wins silver in ski halfpipe | LeDuc skates as 1st openly nonbinary US Winter Olympian | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Brown leads Miami (OH)…

Brown leads Miami (OH) over N. Illinois 78-75

The Associated Press

February 19, 2022, 8:45 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Dalonte Brown had 17 points and eight rebounds and Miami (OH) beat Northern Illinois 78-75 on Saturday.

Precious Ayah made two foul shots with five seconds left to give the Redhawks a 78-75 lead. Kaleb Thornton missed a 3-pointer as time expired failing to give the Huskies a chance to tie.

Dae Dae Grant had 19 points for Miami (12-14, 6-9 Mid-American Conference), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Ayah added 12 points and Mekhi Lairy distributed had six assists.

Adong Makuoi had 14 points for the Huskies (8-17, 5-10). Trendon Hankerson added 13 points. Keshawn Williams had 13 points.

The RedHawks improve to 2-0 against the Huskies on the season. Miami (Ohio) defeated Northern Illinois 85-82 on Jan. 22.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Navy plans to become 'cyber ready' by ditching compliance-obsessed ATO processes

DoJ expects to transition away from max telework in the coming months

Biden signs stopgap spending bill averting shutdown

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up