Brown leads Eastern Kentucky against Kennesaw State after 22-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (13-17, 5-11 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (12-17, 7-9 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Jomaru Brown scored 22 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 72-58 victory against the Bellarmine Knights.

The Owls have gone 9-6 at home. Kennesaw State is fourth in the ASUN with 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Terrell Burden averaging 0.9.

The Colonels are 5-11 against conference opponents. Eastern Kentucky has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Colonels won the last meeting 82-81 on Feb. 3. Michael Moreno scored 21 points to help lead the Colonels to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Youngblood is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.9 points for the Owls. Spencer Rodgers is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Devontae Blanton is averaging 10.6 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Moreno is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Eastern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 77.1 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.