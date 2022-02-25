CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Brown hosts Columbia after McLean’s 21-point game

The Associated Press

February 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Columbia Lions (4-20, 1-11 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (12-15, 4-8 Ivy League)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia visits the Brown Bears after Zavian McLean scored 21 points in Columbia’s 79-50 loss to the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Bears have gone 5-7 at home. Brown scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Lions have gone 1-11 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won the last meeting 93-74 on Jan. 22. Tamenang Choh scored 20 points points to help lead the Bears to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Choh is averaging 13.7 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games for Brown.

Liam Murphy averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.5 points and 3.4 assists over the past 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 0-10, averaging 65.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

