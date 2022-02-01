CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Who is most likely to be hospitalized or die because of COVID-19? | Montgomery Co. schools see sharp drop in cases | Pfizer asks FDA to allow vaccine for kids | Latest COVID data
Brown and the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans visit conference foe Maryland

The Associated Press

February 1, 2022, 2:02 AM

Michigan State Spartans (16-4, 7-2 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (11-10, 3-7 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland -4.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Brown and the No. 13 Michigan State Spartans take on Eric Ayala and the Maryland Terrapins on Tuesday.

The Terrapins are 7-6 on their home court. Maryland is fifth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 34.6 rebounds. Donta Scott paces the Terrapins with 6.4 boards.

The Spartans are 7-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan State leads the Big Ten scoring 16.6 fast break points per game.

The Terrapins and Spartans face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatts Russell is averaging 13 points and 3.8 assists for the Terrapins. Ayala is averaging 10.9 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Brown is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Spartans. Max Christie is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Michigan State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 32.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

