Brown and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns take on conference foe Little Rock

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (7-11, 2-4 Sun Belt) Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (9-10, 4-5 Sun Belt) at Little Rock Trojans (7-11, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Little Rock -5.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Palermo and the Little Rock Trojans host Jordan Brown and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Trojans are 6-3 on their home court. Little Rock is ninth in the Sun Belt scoring 69.7 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 4-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana scores 70.5 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Trojans and Ragin’ Cajuns square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palermo is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.5 points for the Trojans. Marko Lukic is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Kentrell Garnett averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ragin’ Cajuns, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc. Kobe Julien is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 26.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.