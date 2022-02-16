OLYMPICS NEWS: The latest from Beijing | Lab delay allowed Russian figure skater to compete | American-born Gu wins 3rd medal at Olympics | Top photos
Home » College Basketball » Broome lifts Morehead State…

Broome lifts Morehead State over UT Martin 68-60

The Associated Press

February 16, 2022, 11:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARTIN, Tenn. (AP) — Johni Broome had 19 points and blocked 12 shots to carry Morehead State to a 68-60 win over UT Martin on Wednesday night.

Jaylen Sebree had 13 points for the Eagles (20-8, 12-3 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added seven rebounds.

KK Curry tied a career high with 24 points for the Skyhawks (8-19, 4-11), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Chris Nix added 11 rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Skyhawks for the season. Morehead State defeated UT Martin 76-62 on Jan. 12.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Senate sends Biden bill averting federal shutdown

Energy Department looks to build cyber threat detection platform for electric grid

IRS creates 'surge team' to address backlog, scraps plan to close tax processing center

Military officials encouraged by possible budget reforms, but want Congress to address CRs too

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up