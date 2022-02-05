OLYMPICS NEWS: Wüst makes Olympic history | American maps out halfpipe trick that might be winner | U.S. earns first 2022 Olympic medal | Meet local Olympians
Broome lifts Morehead St. over Austin Peay 77-52

The Associated Press

February 5, 2022, 7:02 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lift Morehead State to a 77-52 win over Austin Peay on Saturday, the Eagles’ 12th consecutive home victory.

Skyelar Potter had 13 points for Morehead State (19-6, 11-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylon Hall added six assists.

Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 11 points for the Governors (7-13, 3-7).

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Governors for the season. Morehead State defeated Austin Peay 66-55 on Jan. 8.

