Broome carries Morehead State over Tennessee Tech 75-68

The Associated Press

February 3, 2022, 5:57 PM

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Johni Broome had a season-high 25 points plus 14 rebounds as Morehead State got past Tennessee Tech 75-68 on Thursday.

Skyelar Potter had 14 points and six rebounds for Morehead State (18-6, 10-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Jake Wolfe added 11 points and Ta’lon Cooper had 10 points, nine assists and five steals.

Jr. Clay scored a season-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles (5-17, 2-7), who have now lost five games in a row. Kenny White Jr. added 13 points and John Pettway had 10 points.

