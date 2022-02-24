CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools response to CDC changes | Prince George’s Co. to lift indoor mandate | Md. school boards get final say on masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Broome carries Morehead St. past E. Illinois 82-46

The Associated Press

February 24, 2022, 11:13 PM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Johni Broome had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks as Morehead State rolled past Eastern Illinois 82-46 on Thursday night.

Broome hit 8 of 10 shots. Jaylon Hall had 14 points for Morehead State (21-9, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference). LJ Bryan added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Dan Luers had 15 points for the Panthers (5-25, 3-14), who have now lost five consecutive games.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. Morehead State defeated Eastern Illinois 63-50 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

