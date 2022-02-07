OLYMPICS NEWS: Chloe Kim, Shaun White qualify to halfpipe finals | Shiffrin’s 2nd Olympic race ends early | Factors causing lower TV ratings | Top photos from the Olympics | Local Olympians
Brooks leads UMass Lowell past Hartford 85-75

The Associated Press

February 7, 2022, 9:08 PM

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Max Brooks had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Ayinde Hikim posted 17 points as UMass Lowell beat Hartford 85-75 on Monday night.

Brooks hit 8 of 10 shots.

Allin Blunt had 10 points for UMass Lowell (12-10, 4-6 America East Conference).

Hunter Marks had 19 points and five assists for the Hawks (5-15, 3-5). Moses Flowers added 16 points and D.J. Mitchell had 15 points.

