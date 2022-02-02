OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
Home » College Basketball » Brooks leads No. 5…

Brooks leads No. 5 Kentucky against Vanderbilt after 27-point game

The Associated Press

February 2, 2022, 1:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 80-62 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats are 13-0 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC with 82.1 points and is shooting 49.7%.

The Commodores are 3-5 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 78-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 30 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 16.3 points per game with 15.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 8.4 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Pippen is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Army to immediately start discharging vaccine refusers

Final zero trust strategy both prescriptive, flexible enough to achieve end goals

Federal appeals court strikes down FLRA decision setting higher bar for union negotiations

Service members of color face racial harassment, safety issues and more, study says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up