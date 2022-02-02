Brooks leads No. 5 Kentucky against Vanderbilt after 27-point game

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Vanderbilt Commodores (11-9, 3-5 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (17-4, 6-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -15.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Kentucky hosts the Vanderbilt Commodores after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 27 points in Kentucky’s 80-62 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats are 13-0 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC with 82.1 points and is shooting 49.7%.

The Commodores are 3-5 against SEC opponents. Vanderbilt scores 68.6 points while outscoring opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Wildcats won 78-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 12. Oscar Tshiebwe led the Wildcats with 30 points, and Scotty Pippen Jr. led the Commodores with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is scoring 16.3 points per game with 15.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 8.4 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games for Kentucky.

Pippen is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Commodores. Jordan Wright is averaging 7.5 points over the last 10 games for Vanderbilt.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 35.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Commodores: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.